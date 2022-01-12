A Leesburg man who fled overseas is facing charges in connection with the Dec. 30 homicide of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode in Ashburn, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.
During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Furqan Syed, 40, and determined there was a connection between the suspect and victim, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The suspect left the country on Jan. 3, and detectives last week obtained warrants for his arrest on charges of first-degree murder, entering a residence with intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of murder, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the release said.
Loudoun detectives are coordinating with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend Syed.
Deputies were initially called to the home in the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace in the Ashburn area shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, where a family member found the victim unresponsive inside. The victim was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.
As this remains an active investigation, additional details surrounding the circumstances of the case are not being released at this time.
Anyone with any information regarding Furqan Syed or this case is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021.
