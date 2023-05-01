The Loudoun County Department of Economic Development is introducing a program called "Launch Loudoun" to help entrepreneurs in the county through the lifecycle of their businesses.
The program was announced Monday, the first day of Small Business Week, at an event featuring county economic development staffers and members of the Board of Supervisors. The program will focus on helping small business owners in five key areas:
- finance
- legal
- human resources
- sales and marketing
- ownership and leadership
Assistance will be offered through events, educational opportunities, technical advice and referrals to trusted partners.
“Small businesses are vital to our community and to our county,” said Phyllis J. Randall, chair at-large of the Loudoun Board of Supervisors, who noted that 87% of Loudoun businesses have 20 or fewer employees. "It is our goal to create an environment for their success."
The first event of the signature program is the Small Business Summit on Tuesday, an educational conference designed to connect and provide resources for small businesses from all industries. The event includes a keynote address by Marcus Lemonis, a star of CNBC’s “The Profit,” and CEO of Camping World.
“Each business is unique, and their needs vary, so it is our mission to provide personal experiences relevant to each situation," said Buddy Rizer, executive director of Loudoun Economic Development. "This program will help ensure that entrepreneurs have the resources and support they need to achieve long-term success.”
During Monday's announcement, several members of the Board of Supervisors talked about their entrepreneurial experiences. Broad Run District Supervisor Sylvia Glass, for example, said both her parents owned small businesses - her father a body shop and her mother a beauty salon.
"I saw how hard it was to create and have a business and keep it going," Glass said.
The effort is designed to focus in particular on minority- and women-owned businesses, Rizer said. He noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic many of those businesses lacked the resources and connections to benefit from government assistance.
"The need to become more dynamic became crystal-clear," Rizer added. "We have built something we think will be a difference-maker for our county."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.