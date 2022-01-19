A Loudoun County businessman is joining the campaign in the 10th Congressional District.

Caleb Max announced his candidacy Wednesday for the already crowded Republican nomination contest.

The new 10th District covers central and western Prince William, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, all of Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties and a small portion of southwestern Fairfax County. It was reconfigured last month by the Virginia Supreme Court.

Max is the grandson of former U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, a Republican who held the 10th district seat for 34 years.

The seat is held by Democrat Jennifer Wexton of Loudoun, who is seeking re-election. Wexton was first elected in 2018, ousting Wolf’s successor, Barbara Comstock, and was re-elected in 2020.

In a news release, Max called Wexton a party-line Democrat who “wants an ever-expanding, over-spending federal government, without regard for our already massive national debt.”

As a teenager, Max started a commercial and residential landscape business, Caleb’s Country Services Inc. He bought Pica Deli in Reston in early 2020 and said his experience as a small-business owner is shaping his political run.

“Soon after purchasing the Pica Deli at the beginning of 2020, COVID hit and sent my small business, like many others, into a downward spiral.” he said in the news release. “I felt first-hand the government’s ineptitude in handling the crisis. This was another motivation for me to run and ensure that the government gets out of the way of business owners and provides greater opportunity for us to innovate and create the high-paying jobs so many Americans are looking for”.

Manassas City Council member Theresa Coates Ellis, Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, Fairfax County businessman Mike Clancy and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Clay Percle are also seeking the GOP nod.

Three other Republicans have filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to run in the 10th District, but it’s unclear whether they will continue their campaign in the new districts.

Dr. Shadi Ayyas of Purcellville has announced plans to challenge Wexton for the Democratic nomination, but no Democrat other than Wexton has filed campaign paperwork with the FEC.