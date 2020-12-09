One of the finalists for Time magazine’s “Kid of the Year” is from Loudoun County, and she’s teaching us all a lesson on racial inequity — using a box of crayons.
Bellen Woodard, 10, told CBS This Morning that the wheels started spinning for her initiative, “More than Peach,” when she was coloring one day in school.
“My friends would ask for the ‘skin color crayon,’ talking about the peach crayon,” Woodard said. She said she knew what they were talking about, but as she thought about it, she said she felt left out.
“I wasn’t mad. I was kind of confused, and felt kind of dis-included, ’cause I knew that I was different from everyone else,” she said.
Woodard, who is African American, used the experience to created her own nonprofit, and a line of crayons in tones that reflect the wide spectrum of skin colors in the world. She started by using her own money, and gives the crayons away for free to schools.
A news release from Time magazine on Woodard’s achievements noted that more than $40,000 worth of her multicultural crayons and markers have been donated. Her crayons are named for things found in nature — there’s “Sahara” and “Reef,” “Koko” and “Serengeti” — but each is also clearly labeled “skin color.”
Woodard said, “The peach crayon is a skin color … but is it the only one? No, it isn’t. My different shades of peaches and browns can hopefully match everyone, including me and my friends and my classmates. Just everyone.”
A packet of Woodard’s crayons has also been added to the permanent collection at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
Time’s pick for Kid of the Year is 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao, of Lone Tree, Colorado, who was recognized for her efforts to use science to tackle everything from contaminated drinking water to cyberbullying.
(4) comments
I remember when 10 year olds looked forward to playing with friends and sporting events. Now there turned into Marxist racial warriors by coloring a picture. How sick, parents should be arrested.
Congratulations Bellen for trying to correct what you see as an example of racial inequity. I think it is sad that adults have influenced you to think that peach colored crayons are an example of racial inequity. I'm a white guy and I assure you that my skin is not peach colored. If you take the time to look at white people, instead of stereotyping them, you will learn that, just like other races, white people come in all different shades. Some have reddish tinges, some have brownish tinges, some are pinkish and some have olive tinges.Peach colored crayons work for almost nobody.
If peach colored crayons are an example of racial inequity, then we have run out of things to worry about in this country. And you, going to school in Loudoun County, are a very privileged young lady better off than at least 95% of the world's population. Be proud to be an American.
I just hope that Time does a better job selecting their winner than they did when Stonewall Jackson, now Unity Reed HS, won Time High School of the Year. If Time would have thoroughly researched the school at the time, it would not have been selected. It was too late to say anything after the fact.
Brainwashing and rewarding our youth to be racists...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.