Authorities in Loudoun County are investigating Instagram video and photos portraying "graphic and disturbing" acts of animal torture, with IP addresses indicating the acts are happening in and around Ashburn.
Loudoun County Animal Services said an individual is seen "committing heinous acts of animal cruelty, while demanding that viewers send them money in order to prevent future acts of cruelty from occurring."
Loudoun County Animal Services, in collaboration with Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, are conducting a joint investigation.
The Internet Protocol addresses indicates the acts are occurring in the Ashburn area, but an ongoing investigation has determined that these videos likely originated outside the United States, Animal Services said in a news release.
Loudoun County has no jurisdiction for prosecuting animal cruelty cases that occur outside the U.S.; however, the county said it will notify local authorities if the location in which the videos were produced can be identified.
Animal cruelty videos of this nature are considered state and federal felonies, with penalties to include a fine and up to seven years of incarceration, in addition to state penalties relating to financial crimes.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with direct knowledge of this case or any case involving animal-related crimes is encouraged to call Loudoun County Animal Services at 703-777-0406.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.