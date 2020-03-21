The principal at Waxpool Elementary School in Loudoun County and one other county school system employee have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing to three the total number of school system staffers with the disease.
School Superintendent Eric Williams announced the new positive tests in an email Saturday afternoon to parents of Loudoun County students.
Waxpool Elementary School Principal Michael Pellegrino allowed Williams to share that he is the second employee at the school to test positive. The system announced Thursday evening that a first staff member at the school had tested positive. Pellegrino is not experiencing any symptoms and is self-quarantining at home.
Williams' e-mail said that several other members of the Waxpool Elementary community are symptomatic and have test results pending. Waxpool, in the Ashburn area, opened in the fall.
The other new positive test announced Saturday is for a staff member associated with Liberty Elementary School in South Riding and Pinebrook Elementary School in Aldie. That staff member is receiving medical care, according to Williams' e-mail.
The Loudoun County Health Department is calling each individual identified as having had close contact with staff members who tested positive.
