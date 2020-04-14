Loudoun County Animal Services is seeking information in connection with the shooting of a cat off Vannes Court in Hamilton on Wednesday, April 8.
A firearm discharge was heard at approximately 4 p.m., immediately before the owners discovered their cat with apparent gunshot wounds to the face and body.
Upon examination by a veterinarian, the cat was confirmed to have pellets in the side of his face, a graze wound on the lip and several other wounds on the body consistent with birdshot type shotgun ammunition. The cat is currently in stable condition and undergoing further medical evaluation.
Anyone with information that could help in the investigation of this crime is encouraged to call LCAS at 703-777-0406. Anonymous tips may be submitted through this number as well.
Willfully injuring a cat or dog and causing serious bodily injury is a felony in Virginia, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500. Serious bodily injury is defined as injury that involves substantial risk of death, extreme physical pain, protracted and obvious disfigurement, or protracted loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member, organ, or mental faculty as confirmed by a licensed veterinarian.
Any person convicted of violating this section may be prohibited by the court from possession or ownership of companion animals.
