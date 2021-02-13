The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Friday night.
The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 5 p.m. by staff conducting a security check. Deputies initiated CPR and medical personnel at the jail immediately responded and provided emergency medical treatment, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Loudoun County rescue personnel arrived and provided additional lifesaving efforts. He was pronounced deceased by Loudoun County rescue personnel.
The inmate, whose name has not been released pending appropriate notifications, had been in a single cell inside the facility after being booked into the jail in January on domestic-related charges.
His death is under investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner.
