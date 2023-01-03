A Hamilton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the Monday morning stabbing death of his father.
Shortly before 6 a.m., Loudoun County deputies responded to the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located 62-year-old David Brown inside, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
His son, 24-year-old Angus Brown of Hamilton, was taken into custody by responding deputies near the home without incident, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Brown is charged with second-degree murder and shoot, stab, cut or wound in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.