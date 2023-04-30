Hovatter Elementary School principal Lori Mercer has been named the 2023 Loudoun County Public Schools Principal of the Year, and Dominion High School social science teacher Steve Hicks is Teacher of the Year.
Mercer and Hicks were recognized at their respective schools on April 19 and at the Loudoun School Board meeting on April 25.
Mercer’s career began in Loudoun schools in 1994 as a teacher (grades three and four) at Cool Spring Elementary. From teaching, Mercer transitioned to school administration, first as the assistant principal at Hutchison Farm Elementary and then as the assistant principal at Belmont Station Elementary.
In 2012, Mercer became principal at Belmont Station Elementary. Under her leadership, Belmont Station received multiple Governors’ and Board of Education awards. In 2021, Mercer became the inaugural principal of Hovatter Elementary, in Aldie.
Hicks’ teaching career began as a special education teacher. Student and colleague recommendations state that Hicks is engaged with Dominion’s diverse community and encourages all students to push themselves academically and personally, according to a school system news release.
One former student wrote, “Mr. Hicks’ mentorship prepares students for the future, helps them generate the meaning of the past, and empowers them to use their knowledge and passions outside the classroom.”
To be considered for Principal of the Year, nominees must be full-time principals at the elementary, middle or high school level. Each nominee must have a minimum of five years of experience as a principal, three of which must be in Loudoun schools, and nominees must currently be an administrator.
To be considered for Teacher of the Year, teachers must be certified, full-time teachers (including itinerant and resource teachers) in grades pre-kindergarten through 12 and currently be working for Loudoun schools. All teachers must have a minimum of five years of teaching experience, three of which must be in Loudoun at the time of nomination.
