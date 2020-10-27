Sarah Quigley grew up in Purcellville and moved various places around Loudoun County and southern Maryland, but she always longed to live by the ocean.
The 34-year-old finally made her dream come true, running a fishing charter on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and blending families with her husband Timothy within sight of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Buxton.
Early Friday morning, Quigley and three others lost their lives in a massive duplex fire that left several others injured and destroyed or damaged at least three other homes. Quigley’s husband suffered smoke inhalation and multiple broken bones after escaping the flames by jumping from a second-story window.
The fire happened in the Cottages at the Cape neighborhood, once part of military housing dating back to 1958. Today it is home to a mix of Coast Guard and Outer Banks local families. Three members of a Coast Guard family, Trina Ramsey and her daughters Zoey, 7, and Emma, 4, were also killed.
Quigley’s own children, 16-year-old Kat and 11-year-old Rory, weren’t home Friday; they were away visiting their grandparents.
“Their mother, Sarah, was lost to the fire; their father and a family friend were badly burned; and their close friends and neighbors in the duplex--a mother and her two young children--were also killed. Their beloved beach dog, Tonka, and pet lizard, Mushu, also perished in the fire,” a family friend wrote in a GoFundMe set up to help.
“I am asking you for even the smallest donation just to help them shoulder the life that now face. I want them to feel a hug from the world and keep the light in their eyes.”
In her obituary, Quigley’s family said was devoted to her children and community and only saw the good in people.
“From Purcellville to Bluemont, Berryville, Hollywood (Maryland) to Buxton, Sarah collected lifelong friendships and made thousands of positive memories for those she wrapped her arms around,” her obituary reads. “Her loss leaves a void impossible to fill. Her star will shine forever bright above the ocean, where she truly belonged.”
