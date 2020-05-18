Loudoun County will host free, drive-through testing for COVID-19 at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. as the state continues to ramp up efforts to conduct more tests, especially in hard-hit Northern Virginia.
The testing is open to all and will occur rain or shine. No appointments are necessary. There are no age or residency requirements. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No prescription is necessary.
Anyone who is tested will be asked to provide contact information for the test results, which should be available within a week.
Gov. Ralph Northam has made conducting 10,000 tests a day one of the goals for lifting restrictions designed to ease the spread of the coronavirus. Previously, testing had only been available to people with symptoms of the virus.
Testing is being conducted in Prince William County on Monday and Tuesday, and Northam announced during a news conference Monday that additional testing would be conducted May 25 in Alexandria.
In Loudoun, Bolen Park is at 42405 Claudia Drive in Leesburg. Those attending the testing will enter the park from Crosstrail Boulevard onto Loudoun United Drive. They will be:
- Directed into parking lots and into lanes for drive-through testing.
- Asked for their name, date of birth, address, phone number and current symptoms, if any.
- Asked to proceed to the next station to have their specimen collected. A nasal swab is preferred, but oral swabs are available upon request.
- Asked to proceed to the exit.
This is a one-day event. No other testing dates are scheduled at this time.
Residents with questions about COVID-19 may call the Loudoun County Health Department’s information line, 703-737-8300, or send an email.
