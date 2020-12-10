Loudoun County Public Schools will return to 100% remote learning starting next week after local COVID-19 statistics exceeded the school board's set thresholds.
"Given this new information, and the expectation that metrics will stay above the thresholds for the foreseeable future, LCPS will revert to 100% distance learning for all students beginning Tuesday, December 15," Superintendent Eric Williams said in a news release.
The Loudoun County School Board had determined that LCPS would return to 100% distance learning if indicators exceed established thresholds. In-person instruction would pause if Loudoun County stays above those thresholds for five consecutive business days.
The metrics, referred to as Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) Core Indicators, are:
- Total number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last 14 days reaches more than 200; AND
- Percentage of RT-PCR tests that are positive during the last 14 days reaches more than 10%.
The metrics are reported by the Virginia Department of Health, and the VDH reporting is posted to the LCPS COVID Case Data webpage each business day.
If one of these metrics drops below its action threshold on Friday, Dec. 11, or Monday, Dec. 14, the five-day counter would reset to zero and restart when both metrics again exceeded their thresholds. LCPS does not anticipate that happening before Dec. 15.
"We understand that this process is disruptive for families of students who have been participating in hybrid in-person learning this fall," Williams said. "The safety and well-being of all students, staff members, their families and the community continues to be our highest priority, and this decision is being made consistent with our commitment to achieving that objective."
Lock them down Blue County!!!!
