Leesburg public relations and marketing firm owner Rusty Foster and his pug, Dixie, are one of six finalists for the "Best in Show" contest on NBC's "Today Show."
The two are expected to appear during the 8 a.m. hour Wednesday from New York.
Dixie is a 10-year-old pug Foster has owned since she was 14 weeks old.
“I've always known my Sweet Pea is special, but now the entire world will know how great she truly is each day,” Foster said in a Facebook post. “I'm not used to being in front of the camera. I'm used to being behind it directing my clients. This will be a fun experience for both Dixie and me.”
Foster is founder and president of Bow Tie Strategies in Leesburg.
The winner of Wednesday's contest will receive an all-expenses paid trip and VIP tickets to the Beverly Hills Dog Show provided by Purina, the event's sponsor.
