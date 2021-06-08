Interim Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler has been appointed superintendent.
"As you know, Dr. Ziegler’s leadership has served us extremely well these past six months as Interim Superintendent," School Board Chair Brenda L. Sheridan wrote in a note to the school community. "During this time, Dr. Ziegler has skillfully managed a number of important initiatives, including our return to four days of in-person learning and the recent Equity Workshop."
Ziegler holds a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, and a certificate of advanced graduate study in education leadership from Cambridge College, Cambridge, Massachusetts.
He earned a master’s degree in secondary education and a bachelor’s degree in history from Eastern Nazarene College, Quincy, Massachusetts. Ziegler began his career as a special education teacher in 1992 with the James Barry Robinson Center (a Portsmouth, Virginia, nonprofit behavioral health system), Portsmouth Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools.
He also taught social studies in Virginia Beach City Public Schools. After more than 15 years as a classroom teacher, he became an assistant principal and then an employee relations specialist with that school division.
Immediately prior to joining LCPS, Ziegler served as executive director of human resources and special projects for the Portsmouth Public Schools, a position he held from 2015 to 2019. He came to LCPS as Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Development in December 2019.
"I speak for the entire School Board when I say that we look forward to working with Dr. Ziegler in the days ahead and know that he will have a positive impact on Loudoun County Public Schools," Sheridan wrote.
