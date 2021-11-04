A Loudoun County school counselor has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a student, the latest in a string of disturbing news from the school system.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loudoun County Public Schools counselor with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.
Ann M. Barrett, 42, of Ashburn, turned herself in to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Thursday afternoon on a charge of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The sheriff's office was made aware of the allegations in May after officials with Loudoun County Public School learned of the inappropriate relationship, the release said. Detectives immediately began investigating, concluding with obtaining the charge this week.
The inappropriate relationship occurred between 2013 and 2015 when the victim was a student at Freedom High School in Loudoun, where Barrett served as a school counselor.
Further information regarding the victim is not being released to help protect the former student’s identity.
Barrett was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.
The Loudoun school system has gained national attention in recent weeks following the arrest of a 14-year-old Loudoun County high school student charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a schoolmate in a bathroom. That case has sparked outrage among parents after the teen was moved to a new school and charged in a second sexual assault case. He was recently found guilty in the May case in juvenile court.
Then last week the sheriff's office announced detectives are investigating "multiple incidents" at Harmony Middle School involving a male student touching other students inappropriately over their clothing.
(1) comment
This that white culture. TEACHER! LEAVE THEM KIDS ALONE!
