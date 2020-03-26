A Loudoun County Public Schools employee died Wednesday night from complications related to the coronavirus, Superintendent Eric Williams said in a message to the school community on Thursday afternoon.
Williams did not provide any further details regarding the identity of the employee.
"It is my sense that she would prefer it that way," he wrote, "but she is someone who loved and was loved. She is someone who felt joy and sorrow. She is someone who poured her whole self into contributing to our community."
In a separate release, the Loudoun County Health Department said the patient was a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized.
Williams said that anyone the employee had close contact with has already been contacted by the Loudoun County Health Department. Loudoun has reported seven school system employees in total who have tested positive for the virus, including three at one school, Waxpool Elementary in Ashburn.
The death is Loudoun's first from COVID-19 and the second in Northern Virginia. Last week, a Department of Defense contractor who worked in Crystal City died of the disease.
It brings to at least 14 the total number of deaths reported statewide.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state currently has 460 cases of coronavirus, with 28 of those in Loudoun County.
