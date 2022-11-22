A behavioral assistant with Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged after allegations she assaulted a student inside a classroom on two occasions.
A school resource officer at Lightridge High School was notified of the incidents by school personnel on the morning of Nov.14, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
On Tuesday, Julie D. Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, was charged with two counts of assault, the sheriff's office said. Hancher was issued a summons to appear in court; no booking photo was available.
Further information regarding the juvenile is not being released to protect their identity.
