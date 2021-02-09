Schools in Loudoun County completed their first stage of employee coronavirus vaccinations last week and are preparing to move on to administering second doses.
After finishing the first stage last Friday at its distribution site at Brambleton Middle School, the school system will transition to second vaccine doses this Friday.
Some 10,500 staff have received their first does since Jan. 15.
The site at Brambleton Middle School was a cooperative effort among the school system, the county health department and the Office of Emergency Management.
The Loudoun County School Board approved a plan that will bring kindergarten through fifth grade students — whose parents chose hybrid learning — back to school buildings no later than Feb. 16.
Middle- and high-schoolers, whose parents previously opted-in to the hybrid model, will return to classrooms two days per week by March 3.
