Loudoun County Public Schools will begin offering in-person instruction four days a week on Tuesday, April 20, to students currently enrolled in the hybrid model.
Interim Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler discusses the plans and some of the year's highlights in a video posted on the school division's website.
The new phase beginning April 20 modifies mitigation strategies, including social distancing of three feet rather than six feet between students. The division has released a full FAQ document on the four-days-per-week plan.
"The past year has been difficult for us all, but I hope this step will bring us all a little closer to the normalcy that we crave," Ziegler said in a note to parents.
