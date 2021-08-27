Starting Nov. 1, staff will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Those who are fully vaccinated or have received their first dose of the vaccine will need to provide proof by Oct. 1, or be required to begin weekly COVID-19 testing and submit results.
“Ensuring our staff has taken every precaution to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 is an important step to help keep students in the classrooms as much as possible,” schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler said in a news release.
Loudoun County students returned to the classrooms Thursday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The county joins other school systems in the D.C. area requiring their employees to be fully vaccinated or agree to weekly testing, which include Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland, and Arlington and Fairfax counties in Virginia.
