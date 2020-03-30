The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said one of its own has contracted coronavirus.
The deputy, who serves in the field operations division, tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
He has mild allergy-like symptoms and is recovering at home. At this time there is no indication the deputy had close contact with any citizens in the community during the course of his duties in recent weeks, the release said.
It is unclear where the deputy contracted the virus, but there is no indication that the virus is a result of an arrest or personal contact with staff.
"The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is committed to safeguarding our employees. We are working alongside the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources and the Health Department," the release said.
The Loudoun County Health Department is conducting a contact mapping investigation and is in the process of calling each individual who may have had contact with the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.
In light of this announcement, Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman and Loudoun Chair Phyllis Randall, in a joint video announcement, reminded residents Monday to stay home, avoid gatherings, and abide by the most recent Executive Order released by Gov. Ralph Northam.
“We are doing our best to provide you full and complete service for emergency situations, and have provided resources for reporting crime or other concerns through on-line or telephonic reporting. We will continue to patrol the County in order to address any violations of the Governor’s Executive Order and take what action we feel is appropriate. Nevertheless, these are uncharted waters for which there is no playbook,” Chapman said.
“This serves as an important reminder to everyone that we are all at risk- and we need your help. It is imperative that everyone takes measures to protect themselves, their family, and our community. This will also protect our first responders, medical personnel, and child and adult protective services. As a reminder, if you have any cold or flu type symptoms, stay at home,” add Chair Randall.
Both Chair Randall and Sheriff Chapman ask residents to “help us, help you- by staying at home.”
You can view the video here.
