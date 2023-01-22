Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology.
The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths.
"If you believe a person is experiencing an overdose or in need of services, please call 911 immediately," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
In December, three Prince William County teenagers overdosed, and one died, after consuming counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, police said.
Loudoun authorities did not release what type of narcotics are suspected to be involved in Sunday's deaths.
If you have information regarding suspected narcotics activity in Loudoun County, please contact the LCSO Narcotics Hotline by calling 703-779-0552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.