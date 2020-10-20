The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has charged a teacher with public drunkenness at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School in Chantilly.
Deputies were called to the school at 26000 block Ticonderoga Road around 9:30 a.m. Monday for a teacher who was possibly intoxicated, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Sarah A. Curzon, 45, of Fairfax was charged with drunk in public and taken to the Loudoun County jail, where she was released on her own recognizance, the sheriff's office said.
No students were at the school the school Monday. Curzon is currently on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
