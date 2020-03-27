Susan Rokus

Susan Rokus was a first-grade teacher and reading tutor in Loudoun County Public Schools. 

The Loudoun County teacher who passed away from complications caused by coronavirus is being remembered by fellow teachers, students and parents in the schools where she worked.

Susan Rokus was a first-grade teacher and reading tutor at Liberty Elementary School in South Riding, according to The Burn.

The school system and Loudoun County Health Department announced the death on Thursday.  They said the staff member was in her 70s.

Read more about her legacy on The Burn.

Stoptheinsanity

If we had real leadership in this country, state, and county this could of been prevented. Look forward to hearing about a lawsuit against Loudoun Publics Schools, Virginia Department of Education, and Federal Department of Education. God bless all that were a part of her life.

Stoptheinsanity

Where is the VEA?

