The Loudoun County teacher who passed away from complications caused by coronavirus is being remembered by fellow teachers, students and parents in the schools where she worked.
Susan Rokus was a first-grade teacher and reading tutor at Liberty Elementary School in South Riding, according to The Burn.
The school system and Loudoun County Health Department announced the death on Thursday. They said the staff member was in her 70s.
(2) comments
If we had real leadership in this country, state, and county this could of been prevented. Look forward to hearing about a lawsuit against Loudoun Publics Schools, Virginia Department of Education, and Federal Department of Education. God bless all that were a part of her life.
Where is the VEA?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.