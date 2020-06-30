Northern Virginia's rolling seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is at its lowest level since early April, the Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday, although Loudoun County officials are warning of a surge in cases among teens and young adults tied to a large group trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Northern Virginia region reported 154 new cases on Tuesday, with 107 of those coming from Loudoun and Prince William counties combined. The region's average of new cases over the past seven days dropped to 161.7, the lowest it has been since April 10, when it stood at 153.1.

Statewide, 598 new cases were reported Tuesday, and hospitalizations statewide jumped by 106 patients to 902, the most since June 17. Northern Virginia hospitalizations only increased by eight, however, so the bulk of the increase came from elsewhere in Virginia.

In a news release Monday, Loudoun officials said in the past week, 150 people between 16 and 18 had tested positive for COVID-19, and more than half of the county’s positive cases in that time period came from those 29 years old or younger.

Dr. David Goodfriend, the county’s health director, said “many teens and young adults are increasingly participating in activities that involve larger gatherings of people, such as beach week and other celebrations, which has increased their exposure to others outside their families.”

NBC Washington said Goodfriend is referencing a Loudoun County Beach Week event in Myrtle Beach that was responsible for about 100 of the positive cases. Goodfriend told the station that in talking with those infected and their doctors, the health department determined that hundreds of students had taken the trip together.

Loudoun's surge is seen in a higher percentage of positive test results, which has jumped over two percentage points on a seven-day average basis in the past week. Prince William's seven-day average for positive tests has increased slightly has well, although both localities are well below their mid-May levels.

Northern Virginia now accounts for 50.8% of the state's total of 62,787 cases, the health department reported. Northern Virginia's share of the total cases, once nearly 60%, has been slowly declining in recent weeks.

The health department reported 23 new deaths statewide linked to COVID-19, with 16 of those in Northern Virginia. Of the state's 1,740 deaths linked to the coronavirus, more than half, 945, have been in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County alone has had more than a quarter of the deaths, with 488.

The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 154 new cases, 16 new deaths

Statewide: 598 new cases, 23 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 8,666 diagnostic tests

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 31,893 cases, 945 deaths

Statewide: 62,787 cases, 1,763 deaths

Statewide Testing: 642,371 diagnostic tests (711,093 when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 5

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 902 (up from 796 and highest since June 17)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 230 (up from 225)

Patients Discharged: 8,080 total

Nursing Home Patients: 644 confirmed positive cases (down from 653 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

U.S. | World Data

U.S.: 129,544 deaths, 2.68 million cases, 705,203 recovered

World: 509,474 deaths, 10.42 million cases, 5.25 million recovered

*Provided by Johns Hopkins University