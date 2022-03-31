The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning in Lovettsville.
The robbery occurred at the Truist branch at 7 E. Broad Way about 10:30 a.m.
The sheriff's office says to expect increased police activity in the area as the investigation continues.
