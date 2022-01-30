A Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy was hit by a car Saturday night outside the Sterling Target during an investigation into a theft spree involving three suspects from New York.
Around 6 p.m., the sheriff's office was contacted by a loss prevention officer at the Target who reported suspects from previously reported larcenies in the region had entered the store.
As deputies arrived, two suspects attempted to flee. One was apprehended inside the store while the second suspect ran to a waiting vehicle occupied by a third suspect, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
When a deputy attempted to stop the car, the driver sped forward striking the deputy with the front passenger corner of the car, the release said. As the vehicle began to speed away, the second suspect again fled on foot.
The deputy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The driver and suspect who fled on foot were both apprehended without further incident after a search of the area by responding deputies.
All three suspects had traveled to the region from New York and are being investigated in connection with thefts in Maryland and Virginia, the release said.
The sheriff's office charged 19-year-old Ahmed Sawadogo with obstruction of justice in Loudoun County and felony robbery in Fairfax County, the release said.
Naby Doukoure, 18, was charged with false identification to law enforcement in Loudoun County and felony robbery in Fairfax County, the sheriff's office said.
A 16-year-old boy, who was the driver of the getaway vehicle, was issued two juvenile petitions for assault on law enforcement and felony hit and run.
Sawadogo and Doukoure remain held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. The juvenile remains held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.
