A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office cruiser with a K-9 inside was struck by a drunk driver during a traffic stop this weekend.
On Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m., a deputy was conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding in the area of Route 7 (West) at the ramp of Battlefield in Leesburg, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
At 1:43 am, while writing a summons to the driver of the speeding vehicle, with his emergency equipment active, another vehicle crashed into the patrol vehicle with the deputy and canine inside, causing damage to the vehicle, the release said.
The deputy was able to follow the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. The subject fled the scene at a reckless speed and eventually stopped. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested. Neither the deputy, his canine partner, nor the driver was injured, the release said.
The driver of the vehicle, Robert Charles Neumeister, 40, of Stephenson, was arrested and charged with hit and run, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, eluding, and narcotics possession, the release said. He was jailed without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
