The Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputy shot "multiple times" on Jan. 2 trying to arrest a shoplifter at the Sterling Walmart will be released from Reston Hospital Saturday.
The sheriff's office is hoping supporters will come out and join them to cheer for Deputy Camron Gentry, a three-year veteran of the department. His release is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The community can meet the sheriff's office and other first responders behind the Medical Plaza (1800/1830 Town Center Drive) of Reston Hospital at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
The sheriff’s office will have multiple vehicles escorting Gentry through Loudoun County on his journey home. Residents may see law enforcement traffic from Reston Hospital to the Dulles Greenway and Route 7 in Loudoun County. Residents may see law enforcement traffic during the escort.
Gentry was seriously injured after he was shot multiple times during last month's incident at the Walmart in the Dulles Crossing Plaza.
“Deputy First Class Gentry continues to recover and is displaying the same bravery he took that night, as we were all once again reminded of the dangers of our chosen career, and nothing is ever routine. We welcome members of the community to join us to help show our support for Camron as he leaves Reston Hospital,” said Loudoun County Sheriff’s Mike Chapman.
