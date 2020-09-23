The school boards in Loudoun and Fairfax counties voted Tuesday night to start bringing some students back to classrooms starting in October.
The Loudoun School Board voted in favor of a hybrid model that includes the gradual return of in-person learning between October through November, WUSA9 reported.
Kindergarten through second grade students would be the first to go back to in-person learning, starting Oct. 27.
In Fairfax County, school board members voted to bring 3.5% of the district back, including close to 7,000 students and more than 650 teachers. In-person instruction would start at the end of October.
Younger students with autism, English language learners and high school students in career and technical eduction courses would be among the first to return to in-person learning, NBCWashington reported.
