Spellers from Loudoun and Fairfax counties advanced to Wednesday night's semifinal rounds of the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee, while competitors from Prince William and Stafford counties were knocked out in the quarterfinal rounds.

Oviya Amalraj, a sixth-grader at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School in Loudoun County, and Charlotte Walsh, an eighth-grader at Compass Homeschool Enrichment in Fairfax County, were among 56 of the original 231 spellers who survived the first five rounds of competition Tuesday and Wednesday.

Amalraj correctly spelled “galatea,” “Mainer” and “lancinating” and defined “adieu” and “craggy” in her first rounds. Walsh correctly spelled “rescissible,” “cleric” and “gargoyle” and defined “vainglorious” and “oxymoron.”

The semifinals are scheduled to begin Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will be televised live on the ION network. Spellers who survive the semifinals will advance to Thursday night's finals, also at 8 p.m. on ION. The event is being held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

Meanwhile, one of the national bee's youngest spellers, Haymarket's Siya Sampath, 9, correctly spelled “rucinate” in Wednesday morning's fourth round. However, in the fifth round – a word meaning round – she incorrectly defined “nonplussed.” She chose “neglected” from among the three options instead of the correct answer, “perplexed.”

On Tuesday, Sampath, who attends J.W. Alvey Elementary School, correctly spelled “aegrotat” and “telemark” and provided the correct definition of “legionnaire” to reach the quarterfinals.

Sampath, one of only four 9-year-olds competing, finished in a tie for 57th place.

Sampath earned the right to participate in the national bee by winning the Prince William Regional Spelling Bee in March. The regional bee is sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William and the Bel-Air Woman’s Club.

The other Northern Virginia speller eliminated in Wednesday's quarterfinals was Luke DiMaso, an eighth-grader at St. William of York Catholic School in Stafford County. DiMaso had advanced to the quarterfinals by correctly spelling “portugais” and “asymptomatic” and defining “vanquish.” However, in the fourth round he misspelled “hoyle” as “hoile” and finished tied for 74th place.

Ruby Kadera, an eighth-grader at Kenmore Middle School in Arlington County advanced to the third round on Tuesday by correctly spelling “sous vide” and defining “sacrosanct.” However, she misspelled “foreseeable” as “forseeable” in that round and finished tied for 122nd place.

All the spellers advanced to the national bee by winning local or regional spelling bees. The contest is open to students through the eighth grade.