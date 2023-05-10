A Loudoun County Department of Family Services employee has been charged with stealing from agency's child subsidy program.
Theresa A. Smith of Haymarket, a child care specialist with the department, turned herself in Tuesday and faces two counts of embezzlement, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Smith is charged with embezzling approximately $29,000 from the subsidy program after the Department of Family Services discovered possible fraud during an internal review.
The sheriff's office investigation covered the period November 2021 through October 2022, and found that more than 550 hours were fraudulently billed to the county, the release said.
Smith was released from jail on an unsecured $5,000 bond.
