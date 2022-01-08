The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for D.C.'s northern suburbs with freezing rain in the forecast Sunday morning.
For Loudoun County, the advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to noon, with light ice accumulation in the forecast that may make travel conditions difficult, the weather service said.
The advisory for Fauquier County is in effect from 7 am. to 11 a.m., with the forecast calling for a light glaze that will make sidewalks, roads and bridges icy.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for weather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.