One firefighter suffered minor burns to the forearm while battling a box truck on fire in Sterling on Saturday.
Just after 2 p.m., Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a truck on fire next to a building in the 45000 block of Ocean Court, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
The fire was knocked down before it reached the building and the call was upgraded to a hazardous materials response along with command officers due to the impact of batteries in the fire. Units remained on scene to prevent the numerous Lithium batteries from reigniting.
The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital, as was a person at the scene for evaluation, the release said.
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office investigation into the incident determined the fire was accidental, due to battery failure. Damages are estimated at $400,000 with $300,000 for the cargo and $100,000 for the box truck.
The fire marshal's office reminds the public that if a fire is discovered move to a safe distance away from the fire and call 9-1-1.
