Firefighters in Loudoun County safely rescued all the animals in a burning barn in Lovettsville on Monday.
The fire broke out before 9:15 a.m. in the 12000 block of Downey Mill Road, with the 911 caller reporting that the fire was spreading quickly with animals inside.
Fire and rescue units from Lovettsville, Lucketts, Hamilton, Purcellville, Leesburg, and units from Frederick County, Md., were dispatched and arrived to find "a large volume of smoke which indicated a significant size fire that would require additional water," Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
The area is not served by fire hydrants, so a tanker task force was assigned to provide the additional water. That brought additional resources from Loudoun Heights, Frederick County, Md., and Montgomery County, Md.
The first arriving units found an approximately 100 feet by 100 feet barn involved in fire, prompting a request for a second tanker task force bringing additional resources from Round Hill, Philomont, Lovettsville, and Frederick County, Md.
Firefighters worked with the property occupant to safely remove all animals in the barn, while crews established a water supply using tankers to shuttle water from a nearby pond on Lovettsville Road. Multiple hose lines were used to extinguish the fire, which took about an hour, the release said.
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined that the cause was electrical, and the fire was accidental. Fire damages are estimated to be $307,000 ($300,00 in structure loss and $7,000 in content loss). No injuries were reported to animals or people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.