A gas station in Loudoun County has reached a settlement with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares over price-gouging accusations during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown last spring.
Lovettsville-based Wheeler & Wheeler Inc., doing business as West End Motors, for violating the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act, Miyares said in a news release.
Miyares’s complaint alleges West End Motors significantly raised the prices of all three grades of gasoline between May 11 and May 14, after a state of emergency declared May 11.
On those days, the gas station charged average prices of as much as $3.51 for regular unleaded gasoline, $3.799 for midgrade and and $3.999 for premium.
Those highest levels represented, respectively, 23.78%, 20.58%, and 22.22% increases over what the gas station was charging during the 10 days immediately preceding the state of emergency, the release said.
Because those prices are averages, the Attorney General alleged the prices charged may have climbed even higher during that period. Miyares also alleged the increases were not attributable to additional costs incurred by the business. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act, the release said.
Under the terms of the settlement, West End Motors agreed to stop any further violations, pay $6,567.53 in restitution for affected consumers and pay the state $1,250 in civil penalties and $1,250 in attorneys’ fees, the release said.
Consumers should file complaints with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to receive consideration for reimbursement if they purchased gasoline on May 11, 12 or 14.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Loudoun County Circuit Court.
