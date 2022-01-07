The National Weather Service has released preliminary snowfall tallies from overnight, with widespread totals of 1 to 5 inches across Northern Virginia.
Loudoun and western Fairfax saw the most snow, with 5.5 inches measured in Lovettsville, 5.3 inches in Herndon and 5 inches in Sterling.
In Prince William County, Manassas Park saw the most snow, with 4 inches total and Gainesville received 3.6 inches. Eastern Prince William County, which was hardest hit by Monday's snowstorm, received about three inches.
Arlington County Falls Church 1 E 3.0 500 AM 1/07 NWS Employee Baileys Crossroads 1 3.0 800 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Reagan National Apt 2.6 700 AM 1/07 Airport Rosslyn 1 S 1.8 815 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter City of Alexandria... Alexandria 2 W 2.6 807 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Alexandria 1 ENE 2.5 800 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Alexandria 1 W 2.4 700 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter City of Fredericksburg... Dunavant 2 SE 1.9 730 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Fredericksburg 1 SSW 0.9 820 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter City of Manassas... Manassas Park 1 SW 2.3 825 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Culpeper County... Rixeyville 3 N 3.5 700 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Fairfax County... Herndon 1 NNE 5.3 645 AM 1/07 NWS Employee Chantilly 3 N 4.5 312 AM 1/07 NWS Employee Herndon 3 S 4.3 700 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Herndon 2 ENE 4.0 425 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Chantilly 3 E 3.7 530 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Centreville 3 SSE 3.5 530 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Wolf Trap 2 SSW 3.5 615 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Langley 1 SE 3.3 730 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Vienna 3 N 3.2 700 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Merrifield 1 E 3.0 630 AM 1/07 NWS Employee Falls Church 2 W 2.8 700 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Franconia 1 SSE 2.8 700 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Chantilly 2 ENE 2.8 746 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Fairfax Station 1 SE 2.7 830 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Alexandria 6 SSW 2.7 700 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Alexandria 7 S 2.6 735 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Vienna 2.6 700 AM 1/07 Co-Op Observer Franconia 1 SSW 2.3 645 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Fauquier County... Warrenton 6 S 3.0 700 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Warrenton 3 SE 3.0 700 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Opal 1 NW 3.0 724 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Broken Hill 2 E 2.2 400 AM 1/07 NWS Employee Remington 4 ENE 2.0 600 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Loudoun County... Lovettsville 5.5 500 AM 1/07 County Emrg Mgmt Arcola 3 S 5.2 415 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Sterling Park 1 E 5.0 700 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Lovettsville 2 ENE 5.0 700 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Ashburn N 4.5 800 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Leesburg 2 NW 4.5 800 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Dulles International 4.0 700 AM 1/07 Airport Leesburg 3 E 4.0 630 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Purcellville 2 NNE 4.0 735 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Ashburn 2 SW 3.9 415 AM 1/07 NWS Employee Purcellville 2.3 548 AM 1/07 NWS Employee Prince William County... Manassas Park 1 NNW 4.0 440 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Gainesville 3.6 709 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Nokesville 4 S 3.0 700 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Manassas 3.0 830 AM 1/07 County Emrg Mgmt Manassas 6 SE 3.0 530 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Independent Hill 3 N 2.9 500 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Manassas 5 SE 2.9 600 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS Dale City 1 W 2.8 815 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Dumfries 1 ENE 1.8 755 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Rappahannock County... Sperryville 2.0 500 AM 1/07 Co-Op Observer Stafford County... Roseville 2 WNW 1.8 715 AM 1/07 Trained Spotter Fredericksburg 8 ESE 1.1 700 AM 1/07 CoCoRaHS
