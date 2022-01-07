Stephen Murphy 8h · 123 between Silverbrook and Lorton Rd.jpg

Photo by Stephen Murphy, Silverbrook and Lorton roads in Fairfax early Friday morning. 

 Stephen Murphy

The National Weather Service has released preliminary snowfall tallies from overnight, with widespread totals of 1 to 5 inches across Northern Virginia.

Loudoun and western Fairfax saw the most snow, with 5.5 inches measured in Lovettsville, 5.3 inches in Herndon and 5 inches in Sterling. 

In Prince William County, Manassas Park saw the most snow, with 4 inches total and Gainesville received 3.6 inches. Eastern Prince William County, which was hardest hit by Monday's snowstorm, received about three inches.

Arlington County
  Falls Church 1 E        3.0   500 AM  1/07  NWS Employee           
  Baileys Crossroads 1    3.0   800 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Reagan National Apt     2.6   700 AM  1/07  Airport                
  Rosslyn 1 S             1.8   815 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        

City of Alexandria...
  Alexandria 2 W          2.6   807 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Alexandria 1 ENE        2.5   800 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Alexandria 1 W          2.4   700 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        

City of Fredericksburg...
  Dunavant 2 SE           1.9   730 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Fredericksburg 1 SSW    0.9   820 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        

City of Manassas...
  Manassas Park 1 SW      2.3   825 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        

Culpeper County...
  Rixeyville 3 N          3.5   700 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               

Fairfax County...
  Herndon 1 NNE           5.3   645 AM  1/07  NWS Employee           
  Chantilly 3 N           4.5   312 AM  1/07  NWS Employee           
  Herndon 3 S             4.3   700 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Herndon 2 ENE           4.0   425 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Chantilly 3 E           3.7   530 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Centreville 3 SSE       3.5   530 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Wolf Trap 2 SSW         3.5   615 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Langley 1 SE            3.3   730 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Vienna 3 N              3.2   700 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Merrifield 1 E          3.0   630 AM  1/07  NWS Employee           
  Falls Church 2 W        2.8   700 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Franconia 1 SSE         2.8   700 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Chantilly 2 ENE         2.8   746 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Fairfax Station 1 SE    2.7   830 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Alexandria 6 SSW        2.7   700 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Alexandria 7 S          2.6   735 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Vienna                  2.6   700 AM  1/07  Co-Op Observer         
  Franconia 1 SSW         2.3   645 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        

Fauquier County...
  Warrenton 6 S           3.0   700 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Warrenton 3 SE          3.0   700 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Opal 1 NW               3.0   724 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Broken Hill 2 E         2.2   400 AM  1/07  NWS Employee           
  Remington 4 ENE         2.0   600 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               

Loudoun County...
  Lovettsville            5.5   500 AM  1/07  County Emrg Mgmt       
  Arcola 3 S              5.2   415 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Sterling Park 1 E       5.0   700 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Lovettsville 2 ENE      5.0   700 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Ashburn  N              4.5   800 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Leesburg 2 NW           4.5   800 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Dulles International    4.0   700 AM  1/07  Airport                
  Leesburg 3 E            4.0   630 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Purcellville 2 NNE      4.0   735 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Ashburn 2 SW            3.9   415 AM  1/07  NWS Employee           
  Purcellville            2.3   548 AM  1/07  NWS Employee           

Prince William County...
  Manassas Park 1 NNW     4.0   440 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Gainesville             3.6   709 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Nokesville 4 S          3.0   700 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Manassas                3.0   830 AM  1/07  County Emrg Mgmt       
  Manassas 6 SE           3.0   530 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Independent Hill 3 N    2.9   500 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Manassas 5 SE           2.9   600 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS               
  Dale City 1 W           2.8   815 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Dumfries 1 ENE          1.8   755 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        

Rappahannock County...
  Sperryville             2.0   500 AM  1/07  Co-Op Observer         

Stafford County...
  Roseville 2 WNW         1.8   715 AM  1/07  Trained Spotter        
  Fredericksburg 8 ESE    1.1   700 AM  1/07  CoCoRaHS

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.