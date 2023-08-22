Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a Monday evening fire in Loudoun County that left two firefighters injured and six people displaced.
Just before 6:50 p.m., dispatchers began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a house fire in the 17300 block of Smokey View Court in Round Hill.
Fire crews from Round Hill, Philomont, Purcellville, Hamilton, Loudoun Heights, Leesburg, Moorefield and Mt. Weather were dispatched, along with a tanker task force to bring water to the scene, as this area does not have fire hydrants.
Firefighters arrived to find flames visible from the front of the house and smoke from the eaves, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
"While most of the fire was involving the garage area of the home, fire was quickly extending into other areas of the home to include the attic," the release said.
All occupants were able to get out of the house without injury, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
Working smoke alarms were present and sounded as designed, alerting those inside and neighboring homes.
Crews first attacked the fire from the outside, then transitioned inside the home to extinguish "the rapidly advancing fire on multiple floors and the attic."
"Due to the significant involvement of fire in the home, crews identified the possibility of a partial collapse," the release said.
A total of six residents were displaced and are staying locally with family.
The damages are estimated at $999,240, which includes $624,525 in structural damages and $374,715 in contents, the release said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
To learn more about smoke alarms, home escape planning and other important fire safety information, visit loudoun.gov/fire or call the LCFR Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-737-8600.
