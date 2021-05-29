The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATM and safe from a gas station in the Dulles South area Friday.
Deputies responded to the BP gas station on Southpoint Drive in Chantilly after an employee arrived around 6 a.m. and discovered the store had been forcibly entered.
Exterior video surveillance captured a vehicle drive up to the front of the business around 3:30 a.m. with two subjects inside the passenger car. The vehicle is described as a light-colored vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima or Lexus IS 250, with black rims.
Inside the store they removed an ATM machine and a safe.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to review surveillance video in the area. Residents who live near this location are asked to review their home video surveillance systems for any suspicious activity.
If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Detective D. Taylor at 703-777-1021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.