A new major youth soccer tournament, the East Coast Premier Cup, will debut in Loudoun County next year.
Under its Loudoun Sports Tourism brand, Visit Loudoun announced Thursday it has secured a five-year agreement with Premier Soccer Services to host the tournament annually, starting in August 2021. The tournament is expected to draw thousands of participants and spectators.
“This is outstanding news and couldn’t have come at a better time as we look to restart Loudoun’s vital tourism economy,” said Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson. “Last year we launched the Loudoun Sports Tourism brand to show our commitment to the sports industry, and securing this tournament shows our enhanced efforts in this market are already paying off.”
The inaugural tournament will be held Aug. 27-29, 2021, across 15 fields at Evergreen Sportsplex, Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park and the Brambleton Community Park East. The 2022-2025 tournaments will also take place at Evergreen Sportsplex and Bolen Park, with the addition of 10 fields at Hal and Bernie Hanson Regional Park, scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.
The East Coast Premier Cup will be comprised of boys and girls soccer teams in the Under 11 to Under 19 classifications. Premier Soccer Services estimates 100 teams (55 out-of-market) will participate in the 2021 tournament and that it will grow to 275 teams (115 out-of-market) by 2025.
The inaugural tournament is estimated to produce 1,650 room nights for the hotel industry and over $1 million in economic impact for Loudoun, and the contract is anticipated to generate 12,500 total room nights and $9.1 million in economic impact over the course of five years.
Premier Soccer Services President Scott Spencer said the group is excited to bring the event to Loudoun. "We had competitive bidding from a variety of potential hosts, but Loudoun offered the best mix of location, great facilities, attractions and support from Loudoun Sports Tourism.”
Premier Soccer Services is a professional management company that organizes youth soccer tournaments across the country. “We’ve always had a number of competitive soccer teams from the East attend our international tournament in Houston, and we’re ready to begin East Coast offerings," Spencer said. "We’re planning on hosting numerous teams from all over the East Coast to enjoy a great weekend of soccer as well as the area’s attractions.”
