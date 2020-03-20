Two South Riding men were arrested Thursday in Manassas after a chase in which they discarded hundreds of counterfeit Xanax bars.
Adam F. Khan, 20, and Raheem Y. Khan, 19, are both charged with felony possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV narcotic, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. The pair had been investigated for two months by office's Tactical Enforcement Unit.
A search warrant executed at their residence on Center Street in South Riding recovered about 6,000 counterfeit Xanax pills, four firearms, and over $10,000 in cash.
The men were apprehended in Manassas with the assistance of the Prince William County Police Department and the Virginia State Police. The two tried to flee authorities on foot and discarded hundreds of Xanax bars packaged for distribution as they fled. They were both apprehended after a brief foot pursuit, and the narcotics were recovered. Additional charges are pending.
The two are being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
