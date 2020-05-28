Loudoun County has scheduled a second round of free, drive-through testing for COVID-19 at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park in Leesburg on Monday, June 1, starting at 10 a.m.
Testing will end when the site reaches capacity or by 6 p.m. As many tests as possible will be administered. This will be the second mass COVID-19 testing opportunity in Loudoun provided by the Virginia Department of Health. On May 20, more than 1,800 individuals received a COVID-19 test; that day's event reached capacity by early afternoon.
For Monday's testing, motorists should enter Bolen Park on Crosstrail Boulevard from Sycolin Road. If navigating by GPS, use the address of 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg.
The June 1 event is open to all and will occur rain or shine. The test type will be a PCR test for the novel coronavirus; the test does not indicate whether an individual has antibodies from a previous COVID-19 exposure. Test results will be provided within approximately three days.
No appointments are necessary. There are no age or residency requirements. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No prescription or doctor’s order is necessary.
To help reduce wait times, people who plan to attend Monday’s event are strongly encouraged to complete a registration form for each person who will be receiving a test prior to arriving at the testing site.The fillable form is posted online here (PDF), and may be filled out and printed in advance.
Five things to know about the June 1 COVID-19 testing:
- Fill out a registration form (PDF) prior to arriving at the testing site.
- Testing is open to everyone.
- Testing is drive-through only; no walk-ups.
- Enter the testing site on Crosstrail Boulevard; follow all directions throughout the testing site.
- Plan on long wait times, which may be two hours or more; restrooms will be available periodically throughout the waiting line.
