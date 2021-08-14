Loudoun and Prince William counties remain the fastest-growing localities in Northern Virginia, according to the first release of data from the 2020 Census.
The U.S. Census Bureau released results of the census on Thursday, showing nearly 200,000 people moved to Loudoun and Prince William combined since 2010.
Fairfax County remains the most populous locality in Virginia with more than 1.15 million people, roughly 13% of Virginia’s 8.6 million residents. The county saw a growth of about 68,000 people, or 6.3%, from the 2010 Census.
Prince William remained the second-most populous locality in Virginia with 482,200 residents, up more than 80,000 people, or 20%, since 2010. Prince William leads Virginia Beach by about 23,000 people.
Loudoun saw the most growth, adding 108,000 people for 420,900 residents, a 34% increase.
Arlington County was next in terms of growth with 31,000 residents added for a population of 238,600, an increase of 14%.
Outlying Stafford County was close behind, with an increase of 27,900 residents, or 21%, for 156,900 total.
Haymarket was the only town in Prince William County to lose residents, dropping by 237 people. The 13% decrease brings the town's population to 1,545.
The other increases to Northern Virginia populations were
- Alexandria: 159,000 residents, up 19,500 or 14%
- Fauquier County: 72,900 residents, up 7,700 or 12%
- Manassas: 42,700 residents, up 4,951, or 13%
- Manassas Park: 17,200 residents, up 2,900 or 21%
- Falls Church: 14,600 residents, up 2,300 or 19%
- Fairfax city: 24,100 residents, up 1,500 or 7%
- Dumfries: 5,679 residents, up 718 or 14%
- Occoquan: 1,035 residents, up 101 or 11%
- Quantico: 578 residents, up 98 or 20%
The state's population increased 7.9% in the past decade, according to analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project, while Northern Virginia's population increased 14.3% overall.
Just over 50% of Northern Virginia's residents identify as white, according to the VPAP analysis, with 16.2% Asian, 11.7% Black, 11.4% multiracial, and 10.2% other. The census reported that 18.6% of the region's residents are of Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, which it tracks separately from race.
The most immediate impact of the Census data is that it will drive a redrawing of the state's legislative and congressional districts, a process that is already underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.