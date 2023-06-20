Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj, who has been criticized for her handling of several criminal cases and was the subject of a recall effort, turned back a Democratic primary challenge on Tuesday.
With all but provisional ballots to be counted, Biberaj had received 55.8% of the vote to 44.2% for her challenger, Elizabeth Lancaster.
Biberaj is likely to face a strong challenge in the fall from Republican Bob Anderson, who served as the county's commonwealth's attorney from 1996 to 2003.
Biberaj had raised over $500,000 in her reelection campaign through June 8, while Lancaster had reported raising just $15,000. However, Lancaster has been fined for not filing her campaign finance reports on time.
Biberaj becomes the second of three progressive Northern Virginia prosecutors first elected in 2019 to win re-nomination Tuesday. Arlington's Parisa Dehghani-Tafti also turned back a primary challenge.
The third area prosecutor being challenged, Fairfax County's Steve Descano, was leading in his renomination bid by about 20 percentage points with about a quarter of the precincts reporting.
