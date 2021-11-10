Loudoun County Fire and Rescue crews saved two adolescents from a 16-inch storm pipe in Leesburg on Wednesday afternoon.
About 2:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from the 42000 block of Victory Lane reporting a child stuck in a storm water pipe. Fire and rescue units from Leesburg and command staff arrived to find two adolescents trapped in a 16-inch storm water pipe.
Although the trapped patients were located out of sight of first responders, it was quickly determined both were conscious and alert but unable to escape from the pipe, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Specialized resources to support confined space rescue operations were requested, bringing additional units from Kincora, Fairfax County, as well as Loudoun’s Hazardous Materials Response team from Dulles South.
Firefighters initially attempted to verbally guide and support the patients in removing themselves but were unsuccessful, the release said.
After losing verbal contact with the trapped adolescents, fire and rescue workers initiated a rapid confined space rescue by deploying a single rescuer with back-up rescuers in place to make contact with the two patients and physically remove them, the release said.
The two patients were removed at 3:20 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. Following their rescue each were evaluated by advance life support providers on scene and then taken to a local emergency department for further evaluation.
