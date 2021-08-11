The Loudoun County School Board voted Wednesday to pass a measure that would expand the rights of transgender students in the county’s schools.
The board passed the measure 7 to 2 after over an hour of debates on amendments and a discussion on whether or not to send the measure back for further discussion and modification.
The vote came after four and a half hours public comment Tuesday night.
The proposal allows transgender student athletes to participate on teams based on their gender identity. Teachers and staff would be required to refer to students by their preferred pronouns. Transgender students would use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity.
