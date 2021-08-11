The Loudoun County School Board has put off until tonight a vote on a measure that would expand transgender students’ rights.
The board heard nearly four-and-a-half hours of public comment on the proposed policy before recessing until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Some speakers appeared online for the board’s Tuesday meeting, while others spoke from the rostrum inside school board headquarters.
Public commenters were limited to 2 minutes, and 150 had signed up to speak. However, not all showed up.
Members of the public who entered the chamber to speak were carefully screened and security was tight at the school board building.
A woman who says she's a Loudoun County teacher just broke into tears addressing the school board saying she would not honor the transgender pronoun policy because of her faith and she told the board she was quitting her job, right there on the spot. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/GTPa2C0Twz— Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) August 11, 2021
The public comment period produced scathing criticism of the board for advancing both the transgender student rights measure and critical race theory instructions in schools.
Scores of residents, including families, rallied outside school board headquarters, listening to speakers who condemned gender identity based on anything other than biology.
One opponent said there used to be just men and women, and now he said there are more variations, which he described as “bizarre.”
One mother said that Loudoun County Public Schools was no longer a safe place for her children and is “mired in radical-political ideology.”
Members of the LGBTQ community also turned out for the school board session, and supporters of the measure who addressed the school board praised its members for moving forward with the transgender rights policy, which they said was critical to the well-being of all students.
One supporter said the board is on the right side if it votes this policy in, saying it will help a lot of students, not just transgender students. While another supporter said that it’s important to make sure all students are protected and have privacy.
The proposal before the school board would allow transgender student athletes to participate on teams based on their gender identity. Teachers and staff would be required to refer to students by their preferred pronouns. Transgender students would use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity.
Last June, the board had to halt its public comment period during one of its meetings, when a crowd commenting on the proposed policy became unruly. And, a Leesburg Elementary School teacher filed a lawsuit against school system after he was placed on paid administrative leave for refusing to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.