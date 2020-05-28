6Loudoun County schools will hold individual in-person graduations for high school seniors between June 8 and June 24, school superintendent Eric Williams announced in a letter to the school community Wednesday.
While specific plans will be developed by each school, the ceremonies will allow each senior to walk across the stage and receive their diploma with family members in attendance, Williams wrote. Each senior would be scheduled at a specific time and could bring five family members, the Loudoun Times-Mirror reported. That would allow four school employees to be present in keeping with restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people.
"Ceremonies for individual students are not the same as whole-school ceremonies, but we are just as excited to celebrate you and your accomplishments through these individual ceremonies," Williams wrote.
He cited an earlier letter in which he promised that seniors would have in-person graduations. "You have anticipated walking the stage, receiving your diploma and turning the tassel on your cap," he wrote then. "We are excited to be able to provide an opportunity to recognize your effort and dedication in achieving this important milestone."
Williams noted that schools are still proceeding with plans for virtual ceremonies as well.
InsideNoVa's sister publication, Ashburn Magazine, is publishing senior photos in its July/August issue. Click here for details.
