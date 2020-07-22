The Loudoun County school board voted early Wednesday to start the school year with 100% virtual learning, a change from the hybrid model the board previously approved.
At Tuesday's school board meeting, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams called for a remote start to the new school year.
Williams originally proposed a hybrid plan, but now says 100% distance learning, with very limited or no exceptions, is the right way to begin, followed by a phasing in of the in-classroom hybrid model.
He says the staged model has many benefits, including:
- Enhances capacity of the division to consistently implement crucial public health precautions, including consistent physical distancing and use of face coverings
- Supports effective testing and contact tracing, and reduces anxiety due to whether symptomatic individuals are positive
- Provides more consistent, higher-quality learning experiences for students
- Increases the likelihood that LCPS can meet staffing needs
Loudoun recently surveyed students on the option of distance learning or a hybrid model in which they would attend in-person classes two days a week with distance learning on other days, and teachers and teacher assistants were also asked to specify their preferences. The school system planned to develop schedules based on the surveys, with students who didn't respond being place in the in-class hybrid model.
Teachers wants ahead of students needs is the new mantra in education.
You just like to blame and complain every time something doesn’t go your way, don’t you? Teachers were almost evenly split on online vs hybrid as were parents. This has become a polarized, political issue all around.
Face it, it's not about the students. It's about money. Politicians getting money from the teachers unions and supporting them no matter how idiotic their wants are. The kids are sacrificed and no one cares. It's all about risk and the risk to kids is almost zero. There are no proven cases of kids transmitting covid to teachers. It's all about the $$$$s.
No learning again for LCPS
